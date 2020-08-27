North Las Vegas Police ask for help in finding 75-year-old man

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 75-year-old man. Police say Ronald Boelter went missing between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. Thursday.

Boelter was last seen near his home in the 4000 block of W Red Coach Avenue, near Allen Lane and Craig Road.

Boelter is described as a white man, 6′ tall, 187 pounds, gray hair and brown eyes.

Officials say it is assumed he drove off in his red 1995 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Nevada plates: 252-B80.

Boelter suffers from early-onset dementia. Police say he is able to take care of himself, but he gets lost easily and will not ask for help. He also doe not have his phone on him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Boelter is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.