North Las Vegas police are asking for help finding missing 78-year-old Julius Wilson. (Courtesy: NLVPD)

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are asking for help locating missing 78-year-old Julius Wilson.

Wilson was last seen early Wednesday morning at around 2 a.m. at a family member’s home in the 5900 block of Magic Oak St. near Commerce Street and East Tropical Parkway.

He suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease and won’t be able to find his way home, police said.

Wilson is described as a Black male standing at about 5 feet 7 inches and weighing 140 lbs. He has a bald head, brown eyes, and wears glasses.

He was last seen searing a black button-down shirt, dark grey slacks, a black hat, and black shoes. He has no vehicle, wallet, or phone with him and lives near Palms Casino Resort.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.