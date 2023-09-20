LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police arrested a 37-year-old woman in a double homicide investigation Monday.

Rosemary Meza, 37, faces two counts of open murder, records showed.

Rosemary Meza, 37, arrested in North Las Vegas (NLVPD)

Around 6:10 p.m., officers and medical personnel responded to a report of an unconscious woman lying on the ground in the area of East Cartier Avenue and Magnet Street near Civic Center Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard.

When officers arrived they found the woman, believed to be in her 50s, and she was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said nearby surveillance video showed a vehicle dumping the victim in the area.

Later that night, officers were dispatched to a crash on North 5th Street near Alexander Road. During the crash investigation, officers determined that one of the vehicles involved, matched the description of the vehicle that was seen dumping the victim’s body, according to police.

As detectives continued their investigation, they determined that there was a possible second victim at an apartment in the 2400 block of Carroll Street near Carey Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Detectives later found a woman, believed to be in her 20s, dead inside the apartment.

North Las Vegas police arrested then arrested Meza and took her to the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center where she was booked on two counts of open murder.

Meza is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.