North Las Vegas police arrest suspect in three shooting deaths on Labor Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police have arrested a 35-year old man in the investigation of three shooting deaths on Labor Day.

Tristan Tidwell was taken into custody Tuesday without incident, police said. He will be formally charged with three counts of murder today.

The three shootings happened on Monday night. Police responded to three separate calls in neighborhoods just east of Interstate 15 from Lake Mead Boulevard to just north of Cheyenne Avenue.

Tidwell was arrested Tuesday near where the second and third shootings occurred on Monday.

Tidwell has been booked into the North Las Vegas Corrections Center on three counts of open murder with a deadly weapon, one count of possession of a gun by a prohibited person and one count of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Officers patrolling the area on Tuesday spotted Tidwell. He matched a description police were using in the case.

According to an arrest report, Tidwell is a transient. He was sitting on a power box in front apartments just off Civic Center Drive north of Cheyenne Avenue.

North Las Vegas police said he had left a backpack on the power box, along with a red drink bottle and a shopping bag. When officers asked, Tidwell gave them permission to search the backpack.

Officers found a black Ruger P95 handgun inside the backpack, along with a paper towel with dried blood.

Detectives found that Tidwell had prior convictions, and records obtained by 8NewsNow indicate he had been released from the Clark County Detention Center in July after pleading guilty to malicious destruction of property. He had initially been charged with home invasion in the case.

He was sentenced to six months in jail on that crime, but got credit for 79 days already served.

Anyone with additional information on this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555

