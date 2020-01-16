North Las Vegas Police arrest suspect in fight that turned into shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police detectives have arrested a man in connection with attempting to shoot and kill someone early Wednesday morning.

Everything unfolded Wednesday at around 6:00 a.m. when officers were dispatched to a business in the 800 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, in reference to a fight involving an employee of the business, 27-year-old Anthony Wright, and a transient man. The fight eventually led to a shooting.

When officers arrived at the business, they found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived and transported both men to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

After an extensive investigation in the case, North Las Vegas Detectives booked Wright on the following charges:

Attempted murder with a deadly weapon

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Possession of stolen property (handgun)

Destroy/conceal evidence at the Las Vegas City Jail

Anyone with further information, in this case, is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.