LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police arrested a man on terrorism charges after he allegedly entered an Amazon facility with a gun and made threats to “harm people at the facility,” police said.

Andrew Sanders, 24, faces charges of making a terroristic threat and burglary, records showed.

Andrew Sanders, 24, of North Las Vegas (NLVPD)

On Thursday around 11 a.m., North Las Vegas officers responded to reports of a man, later identified as Sanders, with a handgun at the Amazon Facility in the 5800 block of Tropical Parkway near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The facility was immediately placed on lockdown by staff, police said.

When officers arrived, the Sanders had already left the property and it was determined that no shots were fired and no one was injured.

Sanders was later arrested at his North Las Vegas home and was taken to the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.