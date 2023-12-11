LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man faces murder charges after the deadly beating of another man who was found at a North Las Vegas car wash, police said.

Joshua Alexander Chinn was initially charged with attempted murder, which was later amended to murder after the unidentified 36-year-old injured, unhoused man died at a hospital on Dec. 9, according to North Las Vegas police.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, at about 2:30 p.m., a witness told police they found the 36-year-old man under a metal grate of the car wash in the 300 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found the man had been badly beaten around the head, police said. A medical team arrived and took the man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man was later placed on life support but was later pronounced dead.

Through the course of their investigation, North Las Vegas Police detectives arrested Chinn, described by police as an unhoused male located in the same area where the crime occurred, on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.