LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – North Las Vegas police arrested a suspect accused in a shooting that left a man dead more than a week ago.

Noe Montoya, 30, was taken to the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center where he was booked for open murder with a deadly weapon, police said.

The shooting took place in the area of Bassler Street and Dillon Avenue on Saturday, June 17 at around 6:30 p.m. and left a man in his 20s dead, according to police.

Anyone who may have any additional information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.