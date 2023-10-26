LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police have made an arrest in a stabbing after a man was killed in North Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Leo Paredes, 34, was arrested on Oct. 26 and faces an open murder charge.

The stabbing happened on Oct. 24, at 5:30 a.m. near Owens Avenue and Stocker Street. North Las Vegas police officers found a man believed to be in his mid-30s injured from a stab wound. After being taken to a hospital the man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Through the investigation, North Las Vegas police detectives identified Paredes as the suspect in the case.

On Thursday, Paredes was located and arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department patrol officers near Bonanza Road and F Street.

North Las Vegas homicide detectives booked Paredes into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.