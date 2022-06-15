LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 57-year-old North Las Vegas man has been arrested in connection with a May 22 shooting.

Illyan Golden faces charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a weapon at or into an occupied structure or vehicle and possession of a gun by a prohibited person. He was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.

Police said one victim in the shooting was sent to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. The injury was not considered life-threatening. Police did not provide a location for the shooting.

Golden is an ex-felon who is not permitted to have a gun, according to police. They did not specify his previous conviction.