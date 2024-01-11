LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police arrested a third suspect on charges related to an October shooting that left a man dead.

On Oct. 2, 2023, at around 4 p.m., officers with the North Las Vegas Police Department were called to the 20 block of Hoke Edward Court after reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced him dead on the scene. The Clark County Coroner’s Office later identified him as 21-year-old Jimmy Smith III.

On Oct. 3, police arrested Keara Drayer, 21, for open murder and challenging to fight with a deadly weapon. A month later, police arrested Tavion Tinsley, 20, as a second suspect in the case.

Keara Drayer, 21, faces charges of open murder and challenging to fight with a deadly weapon. (NLVPD)

Tavion Tinsley faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon. (NLVPD)

According to police, detectives identified Ava Rayburn, 19, as the third suspect in the case. On Jan. 9, police took Rayburn into custody for charges of open murder with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a firearm, and fighting and/or challenging to fight with a deadly weapon.

A booking photo for Rayburn was not immediately available.