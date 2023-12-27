LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Police Department arrested a second suspect in a June four-vehicle hit-and-run crash that killed a 12-year-old girl.

On Tuesday, June 20 at around 3:40 p.m., officers with the NLVPD responded to a multi-vehicle collision in the intersection of Belmont Street and East Carey Avenue.

According to police, two drivers were “driving recklessly” when they ran through a four-way stop, crashing into two other vehicles. After the crash, one of the cars continued driving on Belmont Street, before losing control and hitting a pedestrian, later identified as 12-year-old Yelina Tarango.

Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

The driver who hit the pedestrian fled from the scene on foot. In July, North Las Vegas police asked for the public’s help to identify him, releasing video and pictures of him running from the scene.

In a release Wednesday, police said they identified Bryan Barajas, 26, as the suspect in the case. Investigators learned Barajas was in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on unrelated charges of possession and theft.

Bryan Barajas, 26, faces numerous charges after a June hit-and-run crash that killed a 12-year-old girl. (NLVPD)

On Dec. 27, NVLPD officers rebooked Barajas at CCDC for charges of grand larceny of an automobile, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving resulting in death, hit-and-run resulting in death, two counts of failure to stop at an accident, two counts of failure to give information at an accident, and driving under a revoked driver’s license.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 29.

Police arrested the driver of the other vehicle accused of causing the crash at the scene. He was later identified as Alfredo C. Cabrera Jr. He faces a charge of reckless driving resulting in death. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2024, court documents show.