North Las Vegas police arrest 21-year-old in ‘rolling gun battle’ that left man dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 21-year-old North Las Vegas man has been charged with murder in a May 1 shooting near Craig Ranch Regional Park.

Khalil Young-Bernard is accused of shooting Khyler Johnson, a 19-year-old who died after he was shot while he was in a passenger in a car speeding away from a “rolling gun battle” on Craig Road near Commerce Street. Johnson was transported to UMC Trauma, where he died.

Jail records indicate Young-Bernard was arrested Saturday. He faces an open murder charge, as well as two counts of firing a weapon inside a vehicle. He is scheduled for a Thursday morning court appearance, and he is currently held without bail.

An affidavit for arrest document from the North Las Vegas Police Department indicates Young-Bernard fired multiple shots at a car as it turned east on Craig from Kings Hill Road. The driver admitted he fired shots back at the vehicle before losing control and hitting a boulder in the median. The driver then realized Johnson had been shot, and went to a nearby business and called 911.

Police later found two handguns in the car.

Interviews with the driver and others indicated the shooting might have stemmed from a fight between the driver and Young-Bernard. Family of the driver suspected a woman lured him to the location as a set-up.

The driver said he was in the area waiting on a girl to text him back so he could meet up with her.

A woman contacted by police five days after the shooting admitted that she was Young-Bernard’s girlfriend, and took police to a car that had been involved in the shootout. The car had two bullet holes in the hood. She said she had been with Young-Bernard the night of the shooting, and had gone to the scene when she heard police activity. She told police she saw Johnson collapse on the ground.

The woman told police that Young-Bernard said he was shooting with his left hand while driving the car with his right hand, according to arrest documents.

Phone records obtained by North Las Vegas police revealed a feud between the driver and Young-Bernard. Texts and social media posts by Young-Bernard contained taunts and threats.

Police investigating the shooting scene found shell casings over a one-block stretch of Craig Road, and a nearby resident called police about a bullet that struck their car in a garage.