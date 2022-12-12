LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police have arrested two more suspects in an attempted carjacking case that left one dead, police said.

Jaylyn Mays, 19, and Derico Jackson, 19, were arrested last week in connection with the attempted carjacking that occurred near Coleman Street and West San Miguel Avenue.

Jaylyn Mays, 19 (Credit: North Las Vegas Police Department)

Derico Jackson, 19 (Credit: North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas Police had already arrested Jaylin Morrison, 18, on Dec. 2 on charges of second-degree kidnapping, attempted robbery, burglary, and conspiracy to commit robbery, all with a deadly weapon, records showed.

Jaylin Morrison,18 (Credit: North Las Vegas Police Dept.)

On Nov. 19, officers responded to reports of a homicide just east of Cheyenne High School. According to police, once they arrive they found a man in a ski mask laying in the street profusely bleeding from his head.

After failed attempts at life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead.

Shortly after, a woman approached police with her hands in the air and a handgun in her pocket. The woman told police that she and her friend were parked outside of a home when a vehicle, driven by Morrison, blocked her in, police said.

The arrest report said that several men got out of the car and approached the pair with guns. One of the men pulled the female driver out of the car and got into the driver’s seat. The man set a gun on his lap as he struggled to start the vehicle.

According to an arrest report, as the man struggled one of the women grabbed the gun out of the man’s lap and ran off. The woman was then tackled by one of the men and during the struggle, she shot the man who tackled her. She then ran and hid in a side yard of a nearby house until the police came.