North Las Vegas plans Saturday morning vaccination clinic for 12 and older

(Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas is offering COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone 12 and older at a pop-up clinic on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The clinic will be at the Neighborhood Recreation Center, 1638 N. Bruce St., just north of Rancho High School.

The clinic will use the Pfizer vaccine.

Appointments can be made at vaxnlv.com and are strongly encouraged. A limited number of walk-up spots are also available.

Help in making an appointment for a shot is available at the City Hall Library, Aliante Library, Alexander Library, Neighborhood Recreation Center, Silver Mesa Recreation Center and the North Las Vegas Fire Department Administration building.

To find additional vaccination sites around Clark County, visit vaxnlv.com or call the state vaccination hotline at 1-800-401-0946.