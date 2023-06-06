LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A North Las Vegas physical therapist was arrested and faces seven counts of open and gross lewdness after an alleged sexual assault incident involving a patient.

Brady Powell, 42, was a licensed physical therapist at Premier Physical Therapy and Sports Performance, located at 2225 Civic Center Drive.

North Las Vegas Police investigated the incident on February 1 at a physical therapy office.

Powell was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center and has additional charges pending. The acts are alleged to have occurred between August and November of 2022.

Anyone who alleges that they may have been a victim of Powell’s, or has information about this crime, is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.