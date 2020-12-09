North Las Vegas pays off electricity bills for 4,200 households that have fallen behind on payments due to COVID-19

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A lot of families in North Las Vegas have one less worry tonight. This after the City of North Las Vegas partnered once again with NV Energy to pay off electricity bills for families who are experiencing financial hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the NLV CARES Utility Assistance Program, the City provided an additional $650,000 to cover a portion of the outstanding balance incurred by North Las Vegas residents who have fallen behind on electricity payments due to COVID-19. The payment covers more than 4,200 households.

In October, North Las Vegas paid off $2 million in delinquent electricity bills incurred by North Las Vegas residents. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the North Las Vegas City Council has prioritized the use of relief funds on assistance programs for residents and businesses.

“This program puts critical dollars directly into helping those who are struggling the most right now,” said Mayor John Lee. “I’m proud to continue this important partnership with NV Energy to bring some financial ease to our residents during the holidays.”

In total, under the NLV CARES Utility Assistance Program, the City has paid off nearly $2.7 million in delinquent gas and power bills.

“NV Energy appreciates the continued support and leadership of City of North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and City Council members to extend CARES Act funding directly to residents who are having trouble paying their utility bills,” said Doug Cannon, NV Energy President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are appreciative of our partnership with the City of North Las Vegas in bringing relief to its residents who have been hit hard financially by COVID-19. The CARES Act funding provided by the City, along with the bill credit provided by NV Energy, are making a meaningful difference in the lives of the residents of North Las Vegas directly affected by COVID-19.”

The payments do not cover late fees and penalties stemming from the past-due bills. NV Energy waived those fees and penalties for accounts covered by this program.

The NLV CARES Utility Assistance Program is funded by federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars that were provided to North Las Vegas as part of a $23.8 million grant from the Clark County Commission.

The City is also accepting applications at this time for the North Las Vegas CARES Housing Assistance Program and the NLV CARES Small Business Assistance Program. To view all of the City’s COVID-19 assistance programs and to apply, visit nlvcares.com.