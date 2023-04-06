LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A North Las Vegas pastor and his wife have been indicted by the Clark County Grand Jury accused of sexual assault and child abuse on or between 2012, and 2014, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday.

Bobby Cornealius Smith a pastor at New Beginnings Church in Las Vegas was accused of sexually assaulting multiple victims over 10 years ago after one person reported it to police in August 2022.

A grand jury has now indicted him on one felony count of attempted sexual assault, 9 counts of sexual assault, and one count of child abuse, neglect, or endangerment.

His wife Lashawn Nicole Smith, also known as Lashawn Miller faces two felony counts including one count of sexual assault and one count of child abuse, neglect, or endangerment.

Bobby Smith is still listed as a pastor on the New Beginnings Ministries website and on a voicemail recording for the church.

8 News Now first reported on the case in August of 2022 after one victim told police Smith had sexually assaulted her “over 30 times” from August 2012 to March 2013, an arrest report stated.

Bobby Smith is expected back in court on April 10.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline can be reached at 1-800-656-4673. Nevada’s Signs of HOPE Rape Crisis Hotline can be reached at 702-366-1640.