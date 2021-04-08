North Las Vegas partners with Lyft to provide free rides to and from vaccinations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas is partnering with Lyft to provide free rides to and from vaccination sites in the city.

The program requires residents to create a Lyft account to schedule the ride.

When that’s done, North Las Vegas residents can call the library team at 702-623-2136 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday to get a Lyft code for the free ride. Staff will be available to explain the program and provide the ride code.

“To be eligible for the program, proof of North Las Vegas residency and verification of a vaccine appointment scheduled at a North Las Vegas site are required. Staff can either assist them in making the appointment or verify on the state’s system that they already have a scheduled appointment,” according to a City of North Las Vegas news release.

Appointments are available this week for anyone age 16 and over at the College of Southern Nevada in North Las Vegas on E. Cheyenne Avenue. Go to vaxnlv.com or call 1-800-401-0946 to make an appointment.