LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of North Las Vegas has opened its splash pads ahead of the summer season, just in time before temperatures hit triple-digits for the first time this year.

The splash pads are now open during daylight hours in the following parks:

Craig Ranch Regional Park: 628 W. Craig Road

Tropical Breeze Park: 1505 E. Tropical Parkway

Hartke Park: 1301 E. Tonopah Ave.

Prentiss Walker Park: 1509 June St.

Flores Park: 4133 Allen Lane

Nature Discovery Park: 2627 Nature Park Drive

Joe Kneip Park: 2800 Judson Ave.

For more information about the pads and other water activities in North Las Vegas, visit this link.