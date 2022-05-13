LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of North Las Vegas has opened its splash pads ahead of the summer season, just in time before temperatures hit triple-digits for the first time this year.
The splash pads are now open during daylight hours in the following parks:
- Craig Ranch Regional Park: 628 W. Craig Road
- Tropical Breeze Park: 1505 E. Tropical Parkway
- Hartke Park: 1301 E. Tonopah Ave.
- Prentiss Walker Park: 1509 June St.
- Flores Park: 4133 Allen Lane
- Nature Discovery Park: 2627 Nature Park Drive
- Joe Kneip Park: 2800 Judson Ave.
For more information about the pads and other water activities in North Las Vegas, visit this link.