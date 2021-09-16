North Las Vegas OKs funds as part of ‘Small Business Connector’ program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of North Las Vegas is taking more steps to help businesses during the pandemic and beyond.

The North Las Vegas City Council approved several items as part of its “Small Business Connector” program last night.

As part of the program, the council approved $2 million for a small business revolving loan fund.

It will provide a one-stop shop for North Las Vegas businesses to get connected to the services they need to thrive.

There will also be resources for those looking to start a business.

“There’s some other parts of the pie, pieces of the pie that once they’re all there, it’s gonna be a very comprehensive approach that’s unique and to my knowledge. There’s nothing like it in the country,” said Ryann Juden, North Las Vegas City Manager.