LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas took another big step forward Wednesday, approving $13.8 million in parks projects in old and new areas being developed in the city.

The funding, provided by the Southern Nevada Public Management Land Act (SNPMLA), will pay for improvements at Cheyenne Sports Park, Kiel Ranch Park and an extension of the 215 Northern Beltway trail:

Cheyenne Sports Park: Playground improvements, a walking trail with amenities, a new splash pad, parking lot and overall improvements.

Playground improvements, a walking trail with amenities, a new splash pad, parking lot and overall improvements. Kiel Ranch Park: The western edge of Kiel Ranch Park, currently undeveloped along the edge of Commerce Street at Carey Avenue, will be turned into an area with a playground, a picnic area and a lookout, as well as additional parking space. The 7-acre expansion builds on improvements that were finished in 2022, including a nature walk along a pond fed by the spring.

A view of the pond at Kiel Ranch park in North Las Vegas, with industrial buildings just outside the park. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

A boardwalk-style walkway takes visitors to the spring at Kiel Ranch park in North Las Vegas. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

A restored adobe structure at Kiel Ranch Park is believed to be the oldest building in Southern Nevada. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

An entrance to the 215 Northern Beltway Trail at Hualapai Way just north of the Beltway. North Las Vegas on Wednesday approved the extension of the trail from Decatur Boulevard to North 5th Street. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

215 Northern Beltway Trail: The next segment of the trail will extend eastward from the Las Vegas/North Las Vegas city border, running along the south side of the 215 Northern Beltway to North 5th Street in phase 1 of the project.

SNPMLA funds come from the sale of BLM land, and are awarded for projects that meet the mission of the federal program.