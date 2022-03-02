LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas police officer is being honored after becoming the guardian of five children within a matter of days.
Officer Nicholas Quintana told 8 News Now he was on a dinner break in January when a call came in about a murder.
Once he arrived at the scene he learned a man had been shot and a woman had been arrested, leaving five children without guardians. He said he empathized with them because his own father had been killed.
“I looked at the kids and I say the whole reason why we are here is not just because we want to check up on you but because my wife and I would like to receive you guys into our home and take you out of the system,” Officer Quintana said.
On Wednesday, during a City of North Las Vegas council meeting, he was honored and thanked for taking in the children and providing them with a stable home.
The council presented Officer Quintana with a proclamation and announced March 2, 2022, as Quintana Family Day in the City of North Las Vegas.
He and his wife had been trying to start a family for years and say it will take a while for the adoption to officially go through.
The couple has now become a family of seven and shares their home with four daughters and one son.