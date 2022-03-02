LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas police officer is being honored after becoming the guardian of five children within a matter of days.

Officer Nicholas Quintana told 8 News Now he was on a dinner break in January when a call came in about a murder.

Once he arrived at the scene he learned a man had been shot and a woman had been arrested, leaving five children without guardians. He said he empathized with them because his own father had been killed.

North Las Vegas Police Officer Nicholas Quintana was honored with North Las Vegas City proclamation.

“I looked at the kids and I say the whole reason why we are here is not just because we want to check up on you but because my wife and I would like to receive you guys into our home and take you out of the system,” Officer Quintana said.

On Wednesday, during a City of North Las Vegas council meeting, he was honored and thanked for taking in the children and providing them with a stable home.

The council presented Officer Quintana with a proclamation and announced March 2, 2022, as Quintana Family Day in the City of North Las Vegas.

He and his wife had been trying to start a family for years and say it will take a while for the adoption to officially go through.

The couple has now become a family of seven and shares their home with four daughters and one son.