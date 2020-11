LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas police officer was arrested Sunday on suspicion of DUI, according to a department public information officer.

Officer Israel Molina also faces a property damage charge after the Nov. 22 arrest.

Officials say Molina has been with the North Las Vegas Police Department for five years.

No additional information was provided.

Molina and another officer were honored by the department in early 2019 with a Life Saving Award.