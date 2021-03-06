North Las Vegas now accepting applications for small business grant program

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials with the City of North Las Vegas are reminding small business owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic that the application period for the Economic Aid Supporting Establishments (EASE) grant is now open.

This fund can provide three months of commercial rent — up to $50,000. The money can be used to pay for expenses like rent, payroll and utilities.

The application window closes at 5 p.m. on March 22nd.

In order to be eligible, a business must be one of the following:

Restaurants & bars, pubs, wineries, distilleries, and breweries

Gyms, fitness studios, dance studios, martial arts studios & similar establishments

Gaming establishments

Arcades, racetracks, bowling alleys, mini golf, amusement & theme parks, and similar

Libraries, museums, art galleries, aquariums and zoos

Eligible businesses above must also:

Have a physical storefront in North Las Vegas with a current lease/mortgage. Home-based businesses are ineligible for this program.

Have a current NLV Business License.

CLICK HERE to apply.