North Las Vegas neighbors fed up with illegal street racing

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – North Las Vegas resident, Sean Pierott is at his wits end as he says he and his fellow neighbors have been tormented by the loud unnecessary sounds of cars racing up and down their block. It’s gotten to the point where he can’t sleep, and neither can his neighbors.

“This is happening during the day and night. It’s happening when children are getting out from school and when people are asleep,” Pierott shared with 8 News Now.

“I can’t go back to sleep, so now I am up from two in the morning, maybe one in the morning, sometimes midnight,” shared fellow neighbor, Denielle Cole.

These residents say they know the culprits and have told their local law enforcement, but yet, the racing continues; causing them to not even want to leave the house in fear that they may get hit.

“They come into these neighborhoods and do 360’s and they are peeling out and they race in the middle of the street,” said resident Craig O’Neil.

North Las Vegas Police issued the following statement:

“North Las Vegas police officers look for reckless driving while on patrol in the community. Additionally, we regularly partner with other jurisdictions to target dangerous driving on our roadways. We are investigating these incidents and encourage anyone who spots reckless drivers to report what they see by calling 311, or 911 in an emergency.”