LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A North Las Vegas woman and her three children were left with nothing after she told 8 News Now her home was set on fire last month.

The suspect in the case was arrested and now faces arson and burglary charges, but Antionette Christopher is calling on the community for help starting over.

“I got a call that my house was on fire,” Christopher recalled, speaking to 8 News Now about the moment her life was turned upside down.

“I was devastated,” she said. “I could not believe it.”

Apartment following fire in December of 2023. (Antionette Christopher)

Apartment following fire in December of 2023. (Antionette Christopher)

Inside of apartment following fire in December of 2023. (Antionette Christopher)

Inside of apartment following fire in December of 2023. (Antionette Christopher)

Inside of apartment following fire in December of 2023. (Antionette Christopher)

Apartment following fire in December of 2023. (Antionette Christopher)

Inside of apartment following fire in December of 2023. (Antionette Christopher)

The single mother’s apartment, where she lived with her three kids was set on fire on December 30, leaving the family with nothing.

“That’s all I left my apartment with,” Christopher said. “Was the clothes on my back.”

She said her daughter’s father broke in and set the blaze after an argument.

He was later arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two charges, first-degree arson and residential burglary.

At the same time, Christopher was left with significant damage, forced to deal with the aftermath of the crime.

“You can see like the rooftops falling down on the inside,” she said of her home. “The insulation.”

Thankfully, Christopher and her children have a place to stay while repairs are made.

“My babies still have somewhere to sleep,” she told 8 News Now. “I think that is the only thing that’s keeping me level-headed.”

However, the family is still starting over, so Christopher is calling on the community for help with any items that can be provided.

“Clothes, furniture, beds, toiletries,” she said, listing what is needed. “Hygiene products, anything.”

This way, Christopher can focus on moving forward one small step at a time.

“I never thought in a million years that I would go through something like this,” she concluded.

The suspect in this case is due in court on February 20.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family.