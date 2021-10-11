NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — A mother faces murder and child abuse charges for the death of her 2-month-old son, court documents said.

North Las Vegas police arrested Tattiyona Wilson, 27, last week. Court documents said the child died at University Medical Center on Sept. 27, 2020. Paramedics removed a “foreign object” from the child’s mouth, but he was ultimately pronounced deceased.

There was no visible sign of injury at the time, police wrote in their report, but an autopsy later determined the child had three skull fractures.

Each fracture had a separate impact site, the autopsy found, according to court documents. One fracture was believed to have occurred 72 hours before the boy’s death.

During an initial interview, Wilson told police she struggled with post-partum depression and “had no idea what could have caused [the baby] to die,” police wrote in the report. She also told police one of her other children may have hurt the 2-month-old, police said.

A week later, Wilson failed a polygraph test. Police said she then changed her story and said one of her children may have dropped the baby.

“Wilson advised that she had never been through an incident like this before,” police wrote. “She changed her story because it ‘was a lot.’ Wilson started to cry.”

Child Protectives Services had two previous cases for the family, one of which was found unsubstantiated, police said. The second was for Wilson testing positive for marijuana when the child was born, police said.

Wilson faces one count of open murder and three counts of child abuse of neglect with substantial bodily harm. She was being held Monday without bail.