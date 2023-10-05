LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas middle school was placed on lockdown Thursday after an “altercation between two students,” according to a statement from the school’s principal.

Marvin M. Sedway Middle School principal La Toya Jordan Brown said in a message to families that the lockdown was due to a fight between two students and a rumor of a weapon near the campus.

Clark County School District Police cleared the area and no weapon was found, the statement said.

Students and parents can make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org, or through the free downloadable phone app.