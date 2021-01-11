North Las Vegas’ microschool program welcomes back students for in-person learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The spring semester began at the Southern Nevada Urban Micro Academy (SNUMA) on Monday. The academy was created by the City of North Las Vegas to give vulnerable students a place to go during distance learning.

The program was launched in August 2020. After ending the fall semester with 50 students, enrollment increased for the spring with 74 students.

Organizers say there is still space for more students to join.

Three places, including a recreation center, have been transformed into in-person learning centers in the city.

The students receive personalized attention in small class sizes, which are staffed by former or retired teachers.

The SNUMA kicked off the new semester Monday with Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown handing out face masks to excited students.

“This is our future. I don’t want to see any child not progress academically,” Councilwoman Goynes-Brown said. “Once you start falling behind, it’s so difficult to make up those gaps and this is one way that we can ensure that kids are progressing… the program is sound. It’s solid and it follow the state’s standards, which is a requirement.”

The academy says the fall semester’s fifth and sixth graders are making significant growth thanks to the program.

Enrollment is free and open for students in grades one through eight, but there are two requirements to join. Students need to be residents in the city of North Las Vegas and they must un-enroll from the Clark County School District.

Students are allowed to go back to their former school district when schools reopen.

To apply and find out more information on the program, click HERE.