LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following last week’s announcement that two Station Casino properties will soon be demolished, a North Las Vegas mayoral candidate pitched an alternative plan on Tuesday.

Texas Station (KLAS)

Fiesta Rancho (KLAS)

Pat Spearman is a Nevada state senator and veteran and told 8 News Now she wants Texas Station to be donated to support women in the military.

“Let’s consider instead of tearing these properties down, retrofitting them number one for women veterans and everything that they need. We’ve never done that,” she said. “There are a lot of facilities erected for men, but we’ve never done anything for women.”

She added that the Fiesta Rancho property could be used as a skills training center to help those who are losing their jobs to technology.

Meanwhile, Pamela Goynes Brown is a councilwoman for North Las Vegas and is currently running against Spearman. Brown said it’s too early to comment on the topic.

On Friday, July 15, Red Rock Resorts, the parent company for the properties announced that Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho, and Fiesta Henderson would be demolished and the land will be sold.

The properties have remained shuttered since a COVID-19 order from Governor Steve Sisolak to shut all casinos down in March of 2020.