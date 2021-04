NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee announced Tuesday morning he is switching from the Democratic to the Republican Party.

In a post on his Twitter account, he said the “Democratic Party is broken.”

Today, I switched political parties. The Democratic Party is broken. It’s time to bring people together to get things done. It’s time to stop shouting and start solving problems. pic.twitter.com/PUDf5frc5D — John Lee (@MayorJohnLee) April 6, 2021

Lee has been the Mayor of North Las Vegas since 2013 and won a second term in 2017.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.