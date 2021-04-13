North Las Vegas mayor blasts ‘vaccine passport’ efforts as ‘government overreach’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Efforts to create vaccine passports “must be stopped” and are “something you’d see in a communist country,” according to a statement from North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee.

Lee, who recently switched from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, issued the statement criticizing Democrats. The statement was “paid for by the Committee to Elect John Lee,” another signal that Lee intends to run for governor in 2022.

“I strongly oppose any vaccine passport requirement. Forcing Americans to carry a ‘vaccine passport’ is completely unacceptable and pure government overreach. It is not the government’s place to require any Nevadan to show proof of vaccination,” Lee said.

Some private efforts to establish passports have met opposition at state government labels. Florida’s governor has been an outspoken critic.

The matter has not come before the North Las Vegas City Council.

Lee’s campaign has created a new website, which contains his letter explaining his switch to the Republican Party.

Lee added, “Thanks to many hard-working medical experts, and President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, our state and nation is well on its way to defeating the COVID19 virus. But requiring all citizens to share their private health records is something you’d see in a communist country, not in the United States of America.”

“The Biden Administration is actively and wrongly encouraging groups to create vaccine passport systems showing proof of vaccination, and they must be stopped. This is yet another example of the Democratic party moving further and further to the left and embracing a radical, liberal agenda that abandons so many.”