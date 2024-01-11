LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas man was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 32 months for illegally buying and selling more than 200 guns without a Federal Firearms License.

Charles Martin Ellis, 69, was sentenced Monday, nearly a year after he pleaded guilty to one count of dealing in firearms without a license and one count of transfer or sale of a firearm to a non-resident.

An ATF investigation revealed guns sold by Ellis were used in crimes in Nevada, California, and Mexico. Court documents showed Ellis bought a Zastava 7.62mm caliber AK-47 style assault pistol and in Feb. 2017, he resold it. Six months later, a convicted felon used that firearm to kill a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy and shoot and wound two California Highway Patrol officers who were investigating a stolen vehicle.

The investigation showed Ellis bought and quickly resold more than 200 guns illegally. Some of the guns have been seized in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Mexico.