LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On the morning of March 18th, 25-year-old Victor Lee Boardley was supposed to be walking home from work.



“I say where my son is I say I hope he is with a friend and he is OK it is 8’oclock, but somebody took his life 8:15 that Friday,” said Estelita Boardley, Victor Lee’s mother.

According to North Las Vegas Police, they received a call about a man in his 20s found shot on the sidewalk, as soon as paramedics arrived, he died.



The quiet neighborhood of Boulder Bay Street was blocked off for hours as police searched for any clues that could lead them to a suspect.



“I saw it on the news and I was telling somebody man that’s in my neighborhood I didn’t know it was my son,” said Vernon Boardley, the father.



He said his son was just 10 minutes from his house, after not hearing from him all day the Boardley’s got a call no one ever wants to get.



“It said Clark County Coroner on the ID and my heart just sank,” said Vernon.

The Boardley’s tell 8 News Now they were told their son was shot once in the chest and they are confident it was not a random shooting.



“Why use a gun instead of a fist because when you use a fist you live to see another day,” Vernon said.



Though it has been one week there have not been any arrests made in connection to the shooting,

North Las Vegas Police asks anyone with any information to contact the police.



The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses and help set up a fund for the son Victor Lee leaves behind.