North Las Vegas man killed in shooting, suspect in custody

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police are investigating a homicide Friday night in North Las Vegas.

Police were called to the scene of a shooting in the 6100 block of Osaka Pearl near Allan Lane and Highland Gardens Drive shortly after 8:00 p.m.

The male victim, believed to be in his 50’s died on the scene.

Credit: North Las Vegas Police

Police said they have a suspect in custody.

Detectives believe this wasn’t a random act of violence.

This is the 2nd homicide of the year in North Las Vegas.

No other details were available at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.