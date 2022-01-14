North Las Vegas man killed in shooting, suspect in custody

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police are investigating a homicide Friday night in North Las Vegas.
Police were called to the scene of a shooting in the 6100 block of Osaka Pearl near Allan Lane and Highland Gardens Drive shortly after 8:00 p.m.
The male victim, believed to be in his 50’s died on the scene.
Police said they have a suspect in custody.
Detectives believe this wasn’t a random act of violence.
This is the 2nd homicide of the year in North Las Vegas.
No other details were available at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.