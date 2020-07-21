North Las Vegas man killed in motorcycle crash on Northshore Road near Lake Mead National Recreation Area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers investigated a deadly crash Sunday near Lake Mead Recreation. The crash happened on Northshore Road at Clark County Mile Marker 42.

NHP’s preliminary investigation revealed that on Sunday, July 19, at approximately 7:35 a.m., a red 2018 Ducati Monster 1200R motorcycle was traveling northbound on Northshore Road approaching Mile Marker 42. For reasons unknown to troopers, the motorcycle drifted onto the right shoulder and continued into the rocky landscape and overturned, throwing the rider from the motorcycle.

The rider was transported to University Medical Center where he died from his injuries sustained in the crash. The rider of the Ducati motorcycle has been identified as 63-year old David Wayne Pealer from North Las Vegas.

The crash remains under investigation.

This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 26th fatal crash resulting in 27 fatalities for 2020.