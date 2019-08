LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man killed Monday in a shooting at S. Valley View and W. Desert Inn Road has been identified as Anthony Erickson of North Las Vegas.

Erickson, 52, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at about 1 p.m. Monday and found the victim. He was transported to University Medical Center and later died.