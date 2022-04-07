NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — A man, who hit two parked cars, then stabbed a witness in the face, before being taken into custody, police said.

Eugene Scott, 22, of North Las Vegas, faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, and mayhem.

The stabbing victim suffered cuts to his face and his neck, police said.

Hit-and-run, stabbing investigation near Cheyenne, Civic Center (KLAS)

Police said the incident happened near the 3400 block of Civic Center Drive on March 25. Police took Scott into custody several days later.

A witness told them the stabbing victim came out of a home and started to follow Scott after he allegedly crashes into the parked cars. The witness said Scott and the victim then got into a fight and Scott “grabbed an unknown object from his bag and struck [the victim] with it.”

Police reviewed the video, saying they saw Scott in the store and then leaving the area. Investigators said a receipt in the car also came back to Scott. A fingerprint and a palm print in the car also came back to Scott, police said.

The vehicle was also reported stolen in February, police said.

Judge Natalie Tyrrell set bail at $75,000, records showed.