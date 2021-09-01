North Las Vegas man gets 16 years after girl held hostage, raped for a month in 2015

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A notorious case that came to light when a 14-year-old Arizona girl walked into a Las Vegas-area convenience store and said she’d been held captive for a month and raped repeatedly ended Tuesday with the suspect sentenced to 16 years and four months in prison.

Jimmy Carter Kim, 32, of North Las Vegas previously pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of children in the case that began in 2015.

U.S. District Judge Richard F. Boulware II imposed the sentence, and also set 36 years of supervised release when Kim gets out.

Kim communicated with the girl through social media, and on Nov. 2 or Nov. 3 of 2015, he met the victim in Bullhead City, Arizona, and kidnapped her. Kim took the girl to his home in North Las Vegas, where he held her hostage in a locked room for a month.

He repeatedly sexually assaulted her, and took photos and video of the assaults.

She escaped on Dec. 3, 2015, and Kim was arrested the same day.

A 15-year-old Las Vegas girl provided Reno police with a similar account.

“I am extremely proud of the collaborative effort put forth to ensure this defendant was brought to justice and will no longer be able to harm children again,” said Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse for the FBI. “Knowing that the defendant will serve the next 16 years in federal prison, ensures there is one less predator victimizing the most innocent and vulnerable members of our community. Our community is a lot safer because of today’s sentencing.”

The case was investigated by the North Las Vegas Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elham Roohani and Christopher Burton prosecuted the case.

The sentence imposed by the Court reflects the serious nature of the defendant’s crimes,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada. “Our office is grateful to the victim in this case for exemplifying strength and courage, and we’re thankful for the FBI’s and North Las Vegas Police Department’s hard work, which helped ensure the defendant’s conviction.”