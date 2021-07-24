Man arrested in North Las Vegas for leaving 6-year-old child in hot car

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas man was taken into custody Saturday after leaving a 6-year-old child in his car.

It happened in the 5100 block of North Lamb Boulevard, north of Lone Mountain Road. The call came out just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

Once on the scene, first responders checked and cleared the child. The 6-year-old was then taken into custody by Child Protective Services.

Jesse J. Ramires, 43, was arrested by police. He is facing the following charges:

  • Child Abuse or Neglect (F)
  • Leaving Child Unattended in a Motor Vehicle (M)

The high temperature in North Las Vegas on Saturday was 101 degrees.

