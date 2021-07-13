North Las Vegas Library District expands hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The North Las Vegas Library District is expanding library hours at all three of its locations beginning Saturday, July 17.

City Hall Library, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North opens from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Alexander Library, 1755 W. Alexander Road opens from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Aliante Library, 2400 Deer Springs Way opens from10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“Libraries are a major asset in our community and they’re the building blocks for lifelong learning and strong communities. We’re thrilled to expand our services to our residents,” said Forrest Lewis, Library District Director.

All three libraries reopened to the public earlier this summer after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, you can visit the North Las Vegas Library District’s website here.