North Las Vegas launches second round of small business assistance grants

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of North Las Vegas announced Monday that it’s launching a second round of COVID-19 relief grants to help small businesses.

It’s all coordinated through a central, easy-to-use website, where NLV residents can apply.

The NLVCares COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Program first launched in August with $3.25 million in grants to help NLV-based businesses that have suffered financial strain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible expenses include payroll, rent/mortgage, utility bills, inventory, COVID supplies, cleaning and sanitation, and expenses related to retrofitting in order to comply with social distancing and other health guidelines, the city noted in a press release.

For the second round, a total of $4 million is available:

$25,000 grants: approved businesses of 1-20 employees,

$35,000 grants: approved businesses of 21-40 employees,

$50,000 grants: approved businesses of 41-100 employees

Business with a minimum of $40,000 in gross annual revenue (as demonstrated through their most recent tax return) are eligible for the program.

NLV says there is also a $5,000 microgrant available for eligible businesses with under $40,000 in annual revenue. Nonprofit organizations with 501(c)(3) status and paid employees are also eligible.

Businesses that have previously received SBAP funding in round one do not have to apply again, according to the city. They have been contacted with instructions for receiving their round two allocation.

Applications will be accepted and processed on a first-come, first-served basis until all the money has been granted.

This new program is funded by Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars, as part of a sub-grant from Clark County to North Las Vegas. The city says more than 80% of that funding will be passed on to residents and businesses.

For more information on the NLV SBAP, click HERE.