LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A K9 assisted his fellow officers in a large drug bust in North Las Vegas, police said.

North Las Vegas K9 Jimmy helped officers seize about 80 pounds of methamphetamine, the department announced via Instagram Saturday.

North Las Vegas K9 Jimmy assists officers in a large drug bust (NLVPD)

North Las Vegas police said that the officers and K9 Jimmy’s hard work helped keep the community safe and “stopped the flow of this illegal substance.”