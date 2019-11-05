North Las Vegas is hiring correctional officers; starting pay is $53K a year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas is planning to reopen its detention center next summer. The facility located on Las Vegas Boulevard North and Civic Center has been closed since 2012 due to a budget crisis.

The North Las Vegas jail is scheduled to reopen next year, the city is looking to hire more than 120 people within the next few months. Many of those jobs currently listed online are for corrections officers.

“North Las Vegas had some issues. It was going under,” said Mayor John Lee.

The North Las Vegas Mayor recalls back in 2012 when a huge decision had to be made to close the detention center.

“Moving our prisoners over to the City of Las Vegas was just beneficial to the city (North Las Vegas)at the time,” added Mayor Lee.

Seven years later, the North Las Vegas jail set to reopen in the next year and the city is hiring more correctional officers and staff.

“Currently now it takes our officers about 2 hours to transport and book a suspect at the City of Las Vegas. By having our own correctional center, we can literally immediately reduce that time getting officers back on the streets,” said Jackie Gravatt, Assistant Chief of Police

Assistant Chief of Police Jackie Gravatt is looking forward to this change, “We want the best talent in the valley. We had some amazing talent that we lost when we closed our jail. We’re encouraging anyone interested in corrections to come to North Las Vegas,” said Gravatt.

The city of North Las Vegas is currently hiring correctional officers

Plans for the new justice facility include resources such as training programs, and counseling services.

The starting salary range for a correctional officer is between $53,000 to $81,096 plus a sign-on bonus for all.

The first academy starts in January and you must apply before November 8, 2019.

