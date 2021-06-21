North Las Vegas house fire a reminder of dangers posed by illegal fireworks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The sound of illegal fireworks is already popping up across the valley, and that has some people concerned after fireworks were blamed for a major house fire over the weekend.

At the scene of the fire, burned out cars and a home that is now too dangerous to enter provide a stark reminder.

Cell phone video shows the massive fire engulfing the home near Carey Avenue and Civic Center Drive. Three people were sent to the hospital, and many animals died in the fire.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department said fireworks were to blame.

Neighbor Omar Gonzalez said he woke to screaming and popping noises. After seeing how close the fire was to burning his family’s home, he’s taking extra precautions this year.

“It was really scary,” Gonzalez said. “I don’t want no one else to go through that. Just be extra careful this year and forever.”

That’s what local fire departments are hoping for as well as they launch the “You Light It, We Write It” campaign to crack down on illegal fireworks, which include firecrackers, roman candles and rockets.

Police will be going out with firefighters to give out citations, with fines up to $1,000.

“Save yourself the money, save yourself the clean-up, and save yourself and other people the problem of having to deal with an injury or a fire,” said Warren Whitney, Deputy Fire Chief for the Clark County Fire Department.

Whitney said legal fireworks will be labled “Safe and Sane.” They can be purchased at Phantom Fireworks or TNT Fireworks booths. Those types of fireworks will be allowed from June 28 through July 4.

And if you want to report illegal fireworks, official said you should call 311 instead of 911. You can also make reports at ispyfireworks.com … that data will be logged, but will not result in a police dispatch.

Want to see a big show? Whitney recommends leaving that to the professionals.

This year, a “New Years Eve-style spectacular” will be launched over the Strip, as well as downtown Las Vegas and surrounding areas.