North Las Vegas hosts drive-thru vaccination clinic; city officials say appointments available for upcoming week at CSN

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of North Las Vegas is ramping up its vaccination efforts. On Saturday, the first drive-thru vaccination clinic was held at the North Las Vegas City Hall.

More than 500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were administered.

Local leaders say the clinic served both walk-ins and people with scheduled appointments to make things as convenient as possible.

“This is just another one of our efforts to reach the community. We want to make it as convenient as we can for folks to get their vaccine,” said Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown. “It makes me feel extremely good, it’s like that blanket of comfort once you have that shot and then you are able to do more with your families than you could before.”

“It’s an opportunity to get folks the vaccine that they want and that they need just to stay healthy,” added Joseph Calhoun, North Las Vegas Fire Chief.

North Las Vegas has appointments available at the CSN — North Las Vegas location. For more information, CLICK HERE, then select the CSN — North Las Vegas site when prompted.