North Las Vegas homeless outreach team hosts pop-up event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The City of North Las Vegas Homeless Outreach and Mobile Engagement Team hosts a pop-up event on Thursday, Sept. 23rd.

The goal of the pop-event is to ensure people experiencing homelessness in the area have access to the resources they need and to introduce the newly formed H.O.M.E. Team to the North Las Vegas community.

The pop-up event allows the chance for people to get services like a COVID-19 vaccine, any veterans services, or additional resources to people who are experiencing homelessness.

Community partners including the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, Touro University Nevada, the Tzu Chi USA humanitarian organization, the North Las Vegas Fire Department, and more will be on hand to offer services.

The pop-up event will be from 8 a.m until 12 p.m at Tonopah Park in North Las Vegas.