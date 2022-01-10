LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for two men who had an altercation with a Home Depot employee, shooting him at least once.
The shooting was reported around 11 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Craig Road, police told 8 News Now.
Officers arrived at the store, finding one man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to University Medical Center. His condition was unknown as of Monday afternoon.
The suspects ran from the store and drove off in a silver Ford Taurus with a California license plate, police said.
Police provided two photos of the suspects and of the car.
Anyone with information is asked to call 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, visit the Crime Stoppers website, or TEXT: “CRIMENV” + tip info to 274637 (CRIMES).