North Las Vegas flags at half staff to honor Joe Neal, US Capitol officers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Flags at North Las Vegas City Hall have been lowered to half-staff to honor retired Senator Joe Neal, who passed away last month.

The flags will fly at half-staff through the weekend, according to city officials.

The flags also have been lowered to honor the passing of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, according to a City of North Las Vegas news release.

Services for Senator Neal will begin with a wake at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15. A live stream for the services is available at https://www.facebook.com/Retired-Senator-Joe-Neal-Memorial-Service-103272721730965.